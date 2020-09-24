This weekend, at Clash Of Champions, Jey Uso will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Rest assured, Roman Reigns won't be coming out to the ring alone. Reigns will be accompanied by the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman. Jey Uso was as surprised about Roman Reigns' new ally as the WWE fans were.

What does Jey Uso have to say about Roman Reigns' alliance with Paul Heyman?

Jey Uso was on WWE The Bump earlier this week. On the show, the No. 1 Contender for the Universal Championship spoke about the childhood memories he has with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. On the show, Jey Uso spoke about his upcoming Universal Title Match against Roman Reigns at Clash Of Champions.

While he was on the show, Jey Uso addressed Roman Reigns' new alliance with Paul Heyman. Uso told the WWE Universe what he told Roman Reigns when he saw Reigns siding with Paul Heyman.

"Hey, when Uce came back with Paul Heyman, I was like, 'Whatchu doing, bro?' Like, what, for real? You can stand on your own two feet, Uce. You don't need this leach with you, you don't need this parasite. You're Roman Reigns and now you're coming out of left field. Bro, you were doing good all on your own, but now it takes family to set you straight." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam after a four-month hiatus. When he returned and speared The Fiend and Braun Strowman, Reigns was all alone. On the episode of WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam, Reigns was seen sitting beside Paul Heyman before the show came to a close.

At WWE Payback, Roman Reigns walked out to the ring when it was broken while The Fiend and Strowman brawled. Paul Heyman handed Reigns a pen with which he signed the contract. Reigns pinned Strowman that night to win the Universal Championship for the second time in his career.

