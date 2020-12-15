"What a joke" - John Cena Sr. blasts WWE 24/7 Championship

John Cena Sr. discussed the modern-day WWE product during a conversation with Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade. John Cena’s father gave his brutally honest opinion on lots of WWE topics, including the WWE 24/7 Championship.

The WWE 24/7 Championship is currently held by R-Truth. John Cena Sr. believes the title, which is essentially a current-day version of the WWE Hardcore Championship, is bad for the wrestling industry.

“What is it, the 24/7 title? What a joke. What a… you know what, I feel so bad because all it is is a put-down. It’s a put-down to the business, it’s a put-down to the holder, it’s a put-down to the title. It’s just a big, old put-down. Whoever thought up that idea…”

R-Truth has held the WWE 24/7 Championship 45 times since it was introduced in May 2019. Other title holders include NBA player Enes Kanter, music producer Marshmello, NFL star Rob Gronkowski, FOX’s Rob Stone, and Santa Claus.

John Cena Sr. thinks it is “insane” that WWE allows people from outside the wrestling business to win one of the company’s titles. He also believes WWE will have more success if wrestling becomes the main focus of its programming again.

“And non-wrestlers. This is insane. You know what, it’s gone to the extreme where professional rasslin’ isn’t rasslin’. Bring back wrestling and you’ll get the fans. You’ll get the 10 to 15-year-old fans. Bring back the mystique. And I don’t care if it’s entertainment. You can bring [it] back…”

Please credit Boston Wrestling MWF and give a H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcription if you use these quotes.

Current WWE 24/7 Championship situation

The WWE 24/7 Championship was introduced by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on the May 20, 2019 episode of WWE RAW. Titus O’Neil became the inaugural holder of the title and it has since been won by 42 people.

R-Truth regained the WWE 24/7 Championship on the November 9, 2020 episode of WWE RAW after it changed hands 10 times on the same night. The Gobbledy Gooker and Akira Tozawa went on to win the title at WWE Survivor Series 2020 before R-Truth regained it once again.