Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Night One of the draft and which brand walked out with the better roster.

This week, Triple H kicked off the show, announcing that all the main roster stars were eligible for the draft, along with some NXT Superstars. As the night progressed, several superstars switched brands, and some developmental stars got called up to the main roster.

On this week's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell mentioned that SmackDown got more superstars because they picked factions. He stated that the blue brand won the night, bagging Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair in round one. The former WWE employee felt that RAW would take comfort in the fact that they managed to secure Gunther in the second round.

"I think SmackDown won that one. They got Bianca, Roman, and Solo. So I think they won round one. The other picks didn't really stir anything in me much except the Gunther one. I think RAW won that one. It looks like SmackDown got a lot more people than RAW got. SmackDown got 18 people. SmackDown got twice as many people as RAW got. What kinda da*n draft is this?" said Mantell. [From 12:40 - 13:58]

Dutch Mantell was not happy with Gunther moving to RAW during the WWE Draft

During the same conversation, Mantell mentioned that Gunther was one of his favorites on SmackDown and that he wanted the Intercontinental Champion to remain on the blue brand.

"Gunther is my guy. Gunther is my SmackDown go-to. Oh, he'll do great on RAW and I predict future stardom for Gunther. He's a great talent and a different talent. A totally different talent, a different look and he's almost a flashback to the past brought forward. So I think he's gonna do really well. But I still hate the pick. I wanted him to stay on SmackDown so I could watch him," the veteran added.

Mantell felt that Gunther would continue to build on his momentum from the blue brand and become an even bigger star on RAW.

