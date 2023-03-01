"What a life" - Becky Lynch sends out an emotional message after her and Lita's historic title win on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch and Lita became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The duo defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the titles. During the match, WWE legend Trish Stratus also returned to the company, assisting the newly crowned champions by dealing with Bayley.

Taking to Instagram, Lynch sent out an emotional post reflecting on her and Lita's title win.

"There was magic in the air last night. What a life! #andnew," wrote Lynch.

Becky Lynch spoke about her and Lita's win after WWE RAW

In the aftermath of this week's episode of RAW, Becky Lynch spoke about her and Lita's title win.

During an interview with Cathy Kelley, Big Time Becks explained how grateful she was for both Lita and Trish Stratus. She credited the two women for paving the way for women's wrestling. Lynch said:

"This is really surreal because these two women changed the game for all of us to be able to do what we do. For me to main event WrestleMania, it all started with these two being the first to main event on RAW. And tonight, the fact that we have both of them here in the main event of RAW, and that we were able to walk out as the tag team champions, it means a lot to me. I think a 15-year-old me wouldn't believe this and I barely can right now."

Lynch is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. This was the first time she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

While she seems to be focusing on the current feud against Damage CTRL, Lynch and Lita could defend the tag titles at WrestleMania 39 later this year.

