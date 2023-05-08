"What a man" - Rhea Ripley sends an interesting message to former champion on social media

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send an interesting three-word message to Dominik Mysterio.

This past weekend in Puerto Rico, WWE held two major shows. The first was last week's episode of SmackDown and the second was the 2023 Backlash premium live event.

On SmackDown, Dominik snatched an LWO shirt from a fan and ripped it in two pieces. The Eradicator reacted to the same.

"What a man," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story:

For months, Dominik has been feuding with his father Rey Mysterio. At WrestleMania 39, the two finally competed in a one-on-one match with the Hall of Famer walking out with the win.

The finishing sequence of the match saw Bad Bunny assist Rey. Bunny was on commentary for the match. Despite Dominik's loss at WrestleMania, things are far from settled between him and his father.

Dominik Mysterio sent a one-word message to Rhea Ripley after Backlash

At WWE Backlash 2023, Rhea Ripley defeated Zelina Vega to retain the SmackDown Women's Title.

Post-match, she posed alongside her Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, for a backstage photo that took the internet by storm. Taking to Twitter, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion sent a one-word message to 'Mami', acknowledging her once again. Dom wrote in his tweet:

"Mami."

The on-screen chemistry between Dominik and Ripley has been praised by many over the last few months. Dom initially turned heel at last year's Clash at the Castle premium live event when he betrayed Rey Mysterio and Edge after their match against The Judgment Day.

This led to him joining the faction and becoming the fourth member of the group. Dom has certainly taken his on-screen persona to a new level since joining The Judgment Day.

What did you make of Rhea Ripley's match at WWE Backlash? Sound off in the comments.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes