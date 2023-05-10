"What do you mean by heel?" - Trish Stratus opens up on what brought her out of retirement and into the ring

Top WWE Superstar Trish Stratus recently spoke about her return to the company and her current run on RAW.

Stratus came back to the red brand to help her friends Lita and Becky Lynch take on Damage CTRL. However, things soured within the faction after WrestleMania 39. Stratus attacked Lita, incapacitating her, and then ensured that Lynch lost the Women's Tag Team Championship. Following the loss, she blindsided The Man and laid her out with a stiff right elbow to the back of her head.

This week on the Out of Character podcast, Stratus spoke about the factors that motivated her to come out of retirement.

"What do you mean by heel? What does that mean? Spit some facts, that's right. I was like, 'I'm gonna come back and spit some facts at the fans.' You got it."

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that she wanted to be entertaining and unique during this run. She detailed that being a performer at heart, she wanted to make sure the WWE Universe saw a new dimension to her character when she came back on TV.

"Look, is it entertaining, is it fun, is it true? Is it something like, 'Ooh, who else can cut this promo? That is something unique. So that's the lure of it for me. I just wanna go out there and entertain. I'm a performer first and foremost and that's what I wanna do. I wanna entertain, I wanna do my performances," added Stratus. [4:10 - 4:50]

Trish Stratus was on RAW this Monday night

The Hall of Famer appeared on this week's episode of Monday night RAW. Stratus made fun of Becky Lynch for being absent from the show for weeks. Even when The Man's music hit, she seemed flustered for a bit and laughed it off, thinking it was just a ruse.

However, this did not last long as Lynch appeared from the back and planted Trish Stratus with the Becksploder. Stratus was shocked by the sudden attack and retreated to the backstage area.

Are you excited to see Trish Stratus potentially lock horns with Becky Lynch? Let us know in the comments section below.

