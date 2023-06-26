"What do you mean, reportedly?" - LA Knight confronts WWE personality over his recent claim of getting over by fans

Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight is on a roll in his current run on WWE SmackDown. Unlike his former gimmick 'Max Durpi,' Knight is receiving massive pop among fans. This was evident during his match against the legendary Rey Mysterio on last week's blue brand.

WWE personality and one-time 24/7 Champion, Peter Rosenberg, referred to The Megastar's popularity as "reportedly" getting over with fans.

Knight was invited to the latest episode of the Rosenberg Radio show, and during their conversation, the WWE Superstar called out the host. The 40-year-old star asked Peter Rosenberg to explain why he mentioned "reportedly" being famous among fans.

"Hold on; I gotta cut you off right there now. I gotta go ahead and extend you on your change of position because somebody just sent me a video a couple of days ago; you (Peter Rosenberg) were like, 'He's reportedly over.' I said, 'Reportedly?' I said what's reportedly? You either watch the show or you don't, so either he's, or he isn't. What do you mean, reportedly?" - Knight asked. [10:44 - 11:09]

The former 24/7 Champion replied that he has not recently been to any live WWE events or premium live events to witness fans' excitement for LA Knight. Hence, Rosenberg said the former Million Dollar Champion was "reportedly" getting over with fans.

LA Knight reflects on WWE changing his character during the main roster call-up

When the 40-year-old star was called to SmackDown from NXT in 2022, his gimmick was changed to Max Dupri. The character was introduced as the Maximum Male Models faction manager when Vince McMahon was leading the creative.

Knight's former character did not sit well with WWE Universe as he received constant boos and adverse reactions from the fans.

During a recent interview with the Daily Mail, LA Knight admitted that his age factor probably influenced his decision to become a manager upon his SmackDown debut.

"I look a certain way where, obviously, I've got somebody's attention. But that number came up, and it was like, "Well, okay, maybe we make him a manager." So some things happened there. It was not my cup of tea, and definitely, I don't think it was for me," LA Knight said. [H/T Daily Mail]

On 1st July 2023 in O2 Arena, London, the former Million Dollar Champion will face Damian Priest, BUTCH, Santos Escobar, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Logan Paul in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Who do you think will win the coveted men's MITB briefcase? Sound off in the comments section below.

