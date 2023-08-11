What is Nia Jax doing now? The former WWE star explains (Exclusive)

Nia Jax recently provided an update on what she is doing almost two years on from her WWE departure.

Jax received her release from WWE on November 4, 2021, after a seven-year run with the company. The 39-year-old returned in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match in January. However, she has not made any further WWE appearances since the show.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Jax revealed she now lives on a farm:

"I bought a farm. It's in Florida. It's about 40 acres. Right now we're just kind of clearing it and sectioning off for animals. We have hemp – we grow hemp on there. We have chickens, we have ducks. I like open land. I like being out away from everything. Eventually I want to rescue a bunch of dogs (…) I haven't gotten any cows yet. There's a lot of fencing you have to do for cows and have their own sections. It's like a whole thing." [0:45 – 1:30]

What happened before Nia Jax's WWE exit?

The Irresistible Force immediately became one of the most prominent superstars in the women's division following her main roster call-up in 2016.

Towards the end of her WWE run, Jax separated from her long-time tag team partner Shayna Baszler. She also unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship on the September 6, 2021, episode of RAW.

Two months later, WWE released Jax shortly after she took a leave of absence for mental health reasons.

