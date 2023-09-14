"What? No Roman ☝", "Where is Reigns" - Fans are very concerned after WWE omits Roman Reigns from crucial show's advertisement

Roman Reigns has been missing from WWE for some time. He was last seen back over a week after SummerSlam. However, the omission of the star from one of the company's major show advertisements has the fans concerned. The Royal Rumble poster has been released with The Tribal Chief missing.

The Royal Rumble is possibly one of the most entertaining shows. Throughout the year, fans wait for it as it usually determines how things will play out for the following year. With world championship opportunities at WrestleMania up for grabs, the matches mean something. Other than the Royal Rumble matches, though, the titles are usually on the line here.

However, this year's Royal Rumble poster had one of the major stars of the company missing - Roman Reigns. Recognized as the face of WWE for the last three years as champion, his absence didn't go unnoticed by the fans, who quickly called it out.

While some thought this could be because the star was the Universal Champion and might not be a part of the Rumble matches, that still did not fully explain it. Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, and IYO SKY, who hold the major men's and women's titles, were still on the poster, while Roman remained conspicuous by his absence.

Some fans noted that Reigns had been omitted from the poster and were less than thrilled about it. Others found the situation funny, given Reigns' absence from shows and his limited dates and schedule.

Roman Reigns has competed in all three past Royal Rumbles as champion

For now, it appears that WWE has decided to omit Reigns from the poster for whatever reason. If he is not taking part in the event, it would be the first time in four years for this to happen.

While Roman Reigns has missed other Premium Live Events that WWE has hosted, he has always competed at the Royal Rumble as champion. In 2021, he defeated Kevin Owens in a controversial Last Man Standing Match.

In 2022, he lost to Seth Rollins by disqualification, meaning he didn't lose his title. Last year, he faced Kevin Owens in a match where Zayn betrayed the Bloodline and Roman Reigns for the first time.

Why do you think Reigns is missing from the poster? Sound off in the comments section below.

