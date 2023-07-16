Former WWE Superstar Mark Henry feels that Paul Heyman has a larger role in the developing Bloodline story.

The Bloodline has shattered due to backstabbing. The Usos stood up to Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and defeated them at Money in the Bank. The Tribal Chief retaliated by beating down his cousins to the point where Jimmy has to be hospitalized. Now, Jey is out for retribution and wants to face Roman one-on-one.

This week on the Busted Open podcast, Henry claimed that The Usos need to explain to Roman that he's being manipulated by Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief is so drunk with power that he does not realize how he's been undermining his family and exploiting his brothers. The former World Heavyweight Champion stated that Heyman has always been bad news for the stars that he managed including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and many others.

"Everybody knows the story of Darth Vader. The Emperor was the one that was pulling the strings, getting him to do his bidding." Henry continued, "Roman is Darth Vader. He feels no guilt behind turning a brother against a brother. He feels no guilt in pushing his own family in the face and saying you disgust me. Who does that? Evil. Paul Heyman is pure, unadulterated evil. Everywhere he's ever been, from Punk to Lesnar, all the way up to now. Even the videos, you remember the videos that they showed where he was with the Headshrinkers? What was Paul doing? Evil!" [From 03:12 to 04:55]

Paul Heyman announced a "Rules of Engagement" segment for next week's SmackDown

This week on the blue brand, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa walked out to the ring to confront Jey Uso. The Wiseman claimed that Jey was responsible for his brother being in the hospital. He also announced that Roman Reigns would be on SmackDown next week to discuss the "Rules of Engagement."

Jey Uso was done with the manipulation as he decked Heyman with a Superkick and then laid a beatdown on his younger brother Solo.

It will be interesting to see what Roman has to say after all the chaos that was unleashed by Jey last Friday.

