What Paul Heyman told Brock Lesnar before his last WWE match

Paul Heyman has revealed what he told Brock Lesnar before the latter's WWE Championship match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

The COVID-19 pandemic squashed WWE's plans to host WrestleMania 36 in front of a live audience and the annual event was held at the Performance Center for the first time in history. The main event of The Show of Shows last year was Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Paul Heyman recently appeared on the "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch" podcast and opened up on why he didn't announce Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Paul Heyman didn't feel like announcing Brock Lesnar before the big match because of the fans' absence. He made it clear to The Beast before the match as well.

"Last year’s WrestleMania, the main event was Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre. When Brock and I came out to the ring I said to Brock, 'I can’t announce you.' That was our schtick. I couldn’t do it because my dance partner wasn’t there. And my dance partner was the audience. I didn’t realize it till we were halfway down the aisle to the ring."

Paul Heyman has moved on from Brock Lesnar and is now associated with Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Fans knew that Lesnar would be taking a hiatus from WWE following the match but little did they know that they wouldn't see him in the ring for more than a year.

It was later revealed that Brock Lesnar's contract had expired.

Paul Heyman went on to align himself with a repackaged Roman Reigns on the SmackDown brand. Heyman and Reigns' association has proven to be a big draw and it looks like we are going to see them together for a long time to come.