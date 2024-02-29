"What a piece of sh*t!" - Randy Orton hated controversial ex-WWE star during their first meeting

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke about his first meeting with Randy Orton when he was working for the company.

Riddle had a great run with WWE, winning multiple championships, including the United States Title and the RAW Tag Team Title. He also got a prominent position on the card. However, the star failed a few drug tests and was mired in controversy during his stint. He was later released by the company in September last year.

Riddle was in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour this week. While noting the great success he had with Randy Orton in Team RK-Bro, he revealed that the veteran star didn't like him much at the beginning. He recalled an incident backstage where The Viper took offense when Riddle didn't walk up to him and shake his hand.

"He didn't like me at all, not at all. I remember, even when I was at NXT he would make comments. When I won the tag team titles with Pete, he was like, 'I still don't like you but I get it.' He said that via Twitter. And then I finally see him in person and when I see him in person, I'm stoked to see him. I'm like, 'Oh dude, it's Randy.' But he seemed, seemed busy, talking to some of the boys. So I walk by and I give him a nod. There was an A&E thing we did, and he talks about it how I give him the nod. He was like, 'What a piece of sh*t! Why didn't he come up and shake my hand?'" Riddle continued, "He's generational, so they're big on that respect and the little things. So, he didn't like me when we first met but I have a tendency to grow on people." [From 1:49:26 - 1:50:30]

You can watch the full interview here:

Riddle feels he shares a good relationship with Randy Orton now

During the same conversation, The Original Bro mentioned that his relationship with Randy Orton has improved considerably over time. Riddle stated that even after he departed from WWE, he has still been in touch with the 14-time world champion.

"I do, I stay in touch with him. He messages me, I message him. We try to get on the phone. But if you know and you know Randy, it's hard to get me here." [From 1:49:13 - 1:49:20]

Expand Tweet

Randy was on the brink of winning the Elimination Chamber match before he was knocked out by Logan Paul, leading to Drew McIntyre emerging victorious. It will be interesting to see what The Apex Predator has to say this week on SmackDown.

Do you think Randy Orton will get a match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the MMA Hour and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE