Released WWE star confesses he failed multiple major drug tests; company kept it secret and punished him 

A released WWE star has confessed to failing multiple major WWE drug tests while working for them. The company didn't publicize any results but punished him for them secretly.

Matt Riddle was released by WWE soon after the Endeavor merger around the time Triple H was put fully in charge of the company's creative department. While Triple H's involvement in the releases is not certain, this was when he was given power within the company to take all creative calls, and was in an influential position.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Riddle spoke about the two times he failed major drug tests within WWE and how it came about. He said that he failed his tests for c***ine multiple times. He explained that he was hit with two failed tests back to back the first time.

"I went to the strip club and did some c***ine a couple times and I failed a drug test for that. That was for all of them, it was for c***ine each time. But it was honestly just random nights. The first drug test I took, the WWE tests you randomly any week, but sometimes you get tested at the end of one month and the beginning of another month. So, there was one week where I failed bang-bang, didn’t know I failed the second one, and by the time I found out I failed the first one, I got two right at once. So I think that’s why they were a little more lenient, like, ‘Hey, we tested you back to back, you failed both those tests.'" (1:25:16 - 1:26:00)

He also added that the company wanted to possibly keep the results under wraps and that's why they didn't publicize it.

"I had two offenses… They didn’t make any of the offenses public. I think they just wanted to keep it on the hush-hush, which I completely understand, and they punished me. I got fined." (1:24:51 - 1:25:13)

Matt Riddle also failed the WWE drug test ten weeks later

Riddle tried to demonstrate that he could keep clean and did so for ten weeks without any problems.

However, he then failed the test again after ten weeks when he thought that he was in the clear and went out to party.

"I go, ‘Hey guys, I want to show you no more problems. Hey, you guys can test me every week for the next ten weeks every week, whatever.’ I did that and I was fine. Didn’t fail one test, didn’t do anything. When I thought I was in the clear, went out and partied a little bit, and they gave me a random test at my house and I failed that. Shortly after that, they had me to go rehab." (1:26:01 - 1:26:23)

Expand Tweet

The star was sent to rehab, and when he returned, it took a lot of time for Triple H's creative team to put him back in the mix.