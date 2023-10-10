There are a lot of reports about the conditions backstage in WWE regarding the company's creative direction with Triple H and Vince McMahon. After the Endeavor merger, things have been changing.

There have been discussions about who's in charge of WWE creative for a while now. Vince McMahon was notorious for making last-minute changes, and while Triple H has appeared in charge, there have been days of changes being made to the company since Vince's return earlier in the year.

According to recent reports by PW Insider and Fightful Select, the feeling backstage is that The Game is mainly in charge of creative again, not Vince McMahon, which has led to a morale boost.

This belief has increased in recent weeks, more so than in the last eight months after Vince's return. Locker room morale was at an all-time low at the beginning of 2022 before getting a resurgence after Triple H took over. The stars have not been outright told about anything happening behind the scenes.

However, changes were felt when Vince McMahon came back. It's being supposed now that he's not involved. Except for the RAW after Mania, he mostly made all his changes remotely. According to the reports, those late changes have mostly stopped over the last two weeks. Even so, some changes have taken place, but they've been minimal.

The report also stated that Endeavor looked on Triple H "fondly." Whether this means that he will get the support to run the creative without interference in the long run or not remains to be seen.

