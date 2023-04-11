"What is the point of me even trying anymore" - Veteran recalls the exact moment he knew WWE had WCW (Exclusive)

Pro wrestling veteran Vince Russo has reflected on the backstage rumors of WCW being sold before it was purchased by WWE.

WCW was Vince McMahon's biggest competitor. Both companies ran their flagship TV shows every Monday night simultaneously, which became known as The Monday Night Wars. After the Attitude Era was created and Stone Cold Steve Austin rose to superstardom, WWE cemented themselves over WCW as the top wrestling company in the world.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the rumors of WCW being sold were running rampant in the locker room, and that what happened during the shows didn't matter to some wrestlers anymore.

"[There were talks of a sale] towards the end, that's why I stopped going. Because I was dealing with the concussion, I had post-concussion syndrome. The doctor told me I really shouldn't be traveling and I was traveling. Bro, every time you got to the building that's all that everybody was talking about. The show at that point didn't even matter," said Russo.

He continued:

"So I got to the point where I'm like bro, I am still trying my best to write the best show I possibly can and all everybody cares about is who we're gonna be sold to, so what is the point of me even trying anymore and that's literally when I - I'll never forget my last show, I think we were at the Cow Palace in San Francisco. It was probably sometime in October 2000, and that was it. So after that I went home, I collected my check and watched it play out." [20:16 - 21:20]

How much did WWE Chairman Vince McMahon pay for WCW?

WCW had many talented stars on its roster, including Goldberg, Diamond Dallas Page, and Sting, all of whom became popular in the defunct company. All three stars eventually signed with WWE after Vince McMahon bought the promotion in the early 2000s.

McMahon paid a total of $4.2 million to acquire the promotion. This included the videotape library and trademarks for WCW's name and logo. He didn't stop there, as he also went on to buy ECW after the promotion went out of business.

