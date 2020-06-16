What Randy Orton told Christian after RAW went off the air

Randy Orton took on Christian in an Unsanctioned match on RAW.

Orton took the WWE veteran out with a vicious Punt in the end.

Orton whispers something in Christian's air

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, former World Champion Christian took on Randy Orton in an Unsanctioned match to close the show. Before the match, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair came out and tried to talk Christian out of the bout, but to no avail.

As soon as the bell rang, Flair dropped Christian with a low blow. Orton went on to hit Christian with a Punt and pinned him for the victory. As Christian was being loaded on a stretcher, Orton told him that he didn't want to do it, but it's all his fault. The show went off the air as Orton instructed the medics to take Christian away.

Moments later, Orton crawled out of the ring and kept focusing on an unconscious Christian. Orton then approached the WWE veteran and told him to get cleared and go see some doctors like Edge did and come back for a rematch. Orton then looked at Christian with an evil smile on his face as the medics took him backstage on the stretcher. Check out the entire segment below:

EXCLUSIVE: After being ruthlessly punted by @RandyOrton, @Christian4Peeps is taken away on a stretcher in this footage you didn't see on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/1nksBQHUzr — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 16, 2020

Randy Orton and Christian's story will seemingly resume somewhere down the line

The second chapter of the Randy Orton-Edge rivalry unfolded at WWE Backlash last night, where The Viper defeated Edge in what WWE promoted as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". Edge had previously defeated Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match.

Randy Orton and Christian had a heated exchange on RAW which ended with Orton coercing Christian into having an Unsanctioned match with him. If Orton's words to Christian after RAW are any indication, we just might see these two square off somewhere down the line again.