What does Ric Flair Drip mean in 21 Savage's song?

Ric Flair is one of the biggest icons in the history of professional wrestling. Flair is a 16-time world champion and has established his place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Along with incredible in-ring talent, Ric Flair is also known for his unmatchable charisma and is still regarded as one of the greatest promo-men in the business.

His massive success has seen him get attention from mainstream media and the pop culture world. In 2018 Ric Flair got a shoutout from the hip hop industry, as rappers 21 Savage and Offset decided to dedicate a song to The Nature Boy.

On their collaborative studio album Without Warning, Offset and co. dedicated the song Ric Flair Drip to the WWE Hall of Famer.

With that being said, what does Ric Flair Drip mean?

Ric Flair has always been known as a highly influential and wealthy personality. The Nature Boy is quite famous for his flashy style and the term 'Ric Flair Drip' describes his personality quite well.

After the release of the song, the term "drip" was popularized as a slang expression for indicating one's fashionability.

Check out the song Ric Flair Drip below:

Details regarding the song Ric Flair Drip and its massive popularity

The song Ric Flair Drip was initially charted at number 71 on the Billboard Hot 100. After the release of the song as the lead single, the song jumped to number 13 and it became both Metro Boomin and Offset's highest charting song as lead artists.

In the music video, Ric Flair is spotted alongside the likes of Offset, Takeoff, Quavo, 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin. Flair seems to be quite close to Offset in real life, as he and the Migos member have posed in robes on social media.

Also Read Article Continues below

Speaking of The Migos, the trio will be present at WWE Day 1 on January 1st, 2022.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you enjoy seeing wrestling references in pop culture? Yes No 1 votes so far