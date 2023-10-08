"What's next?" - 38-year-old superstar sends cryptic message following surprising victory at WWE Fastlane

A 38-year-old WWE Superstar is wondering what is next for him after a surprising victory last night at Fastlane.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in the first match of the premium live event last night. Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh all tried to get involved, but it backfired.

McDonagh accidentally bashed Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase, which wound up costing The Judgment Day the titles. The American Nightmare and Jey Uso planted Finn Balor with a modified version of 1D with Cross Rhodes to pull off the upset and become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Cody Rhodes took to social media today to send a seven-word message to the fans. He contemplated his title victory with Jey Uso last night at Fastlane being random and then wondered what is next for him, as seen below.

"Random, Or is it? What's next? @WWE," tweeted Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes on being a part of the most successful era in WWE

The American Nightmare returned to the promotion last year at WrestleMania 38, and the business has been booming ever since.

Fastlane was sold out last night, which has become a regular occurrence for the company's events. The atmosphere was incredible for the premium live event, and WWE's product is as hot as it has ever been.

Speaking at the press conference following Fastlane, Cody Rhodes noted that it was a privilege to be a part of the company's most successful era and praised Jey Uso for the reactions he is receiving from fans.

"Let's go, let's do this together. Again, we have the privilege of saying this is the most successful era in the history of WWE. This is the same company that had the Attitude Era, but it's us. So I welcome it all, and seeing him go out there tonight [Jey Uso], seeing his entrance the first thing on the show, seeing people responding to him, what it does when you come out is it makes me go, 'We got it,'" said Rhodes. [From 33:47 to 34:15]

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were once bitter enemies but have seemingly put their issues aside for now. Only time will tell how long the unlikely duo will be able to hold onto the Undisputed Tag Team Championship moving forward on RAW.

