  • "What's Next?" - Real-life Bloodline member sends a message after sudden WWE exit

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:56 GMT
What
What's next for this star? (Image Credits: WWE.com)

The Bloodline is still at the top of its game in WWE. However, things haven't exactly worked out for Lance Anoa'i, who sent a two-word message on social media.

Members of the Bloodline family have been prominent figures on WWE television. Roman Reigns and The Usos are once again being featured in a classic Bloodline storyline, with Jey Uso accidentally costing Reigns his Australian Street Fight against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel 2025. Meanwhile, Jacob Fatu finds himself in a feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

Unfortunately for Lance, things didn't exactly work out the way he would've wanted, as he announced his departure from the company without even making a single appearance on NXT. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the former MLW star questioned what was next in store for him.

"What's Next?!?!" wrote Lance.

Check out a screengrab of Lance's Instagram story:

Lance Anoa'i announced his WWE departure

Lance Anoa'i announced his departure from the Stamford-based promotion on social media. He was among the many superstars who recently exited the company.

On social media, Lance mentioned that he didn't have the best of luck since arriving at the company. However, that won't stop him from achieving greatness. The real-life Bloodline member is expected to return to the independent circuit, where he has found a massive amount of success. Lance wrote:

"I would officially announce my departure from WWE! I didn’t have the best of luck since I arrived! I will not let this stop me from achieving to be great! I’ve worked hard on the indies for 15 years! Now let’s get back to work! 30days Accepting bookings booklanceanoai@gmail.com,"

Lance has competed under MLW and has also appeared in Japan under Pro Wrestling Noah. It remains to be seen what's next in store for the former MLW World Tag Team Champion.

