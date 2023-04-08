"What's next?" - WWE Hall of Famer shares cryptic update ahead of SmackDown

Tonight is the first episode of WWE SmackDown following WrestleMania 39 this past weekend in Los Angeles. A WWE Hall of Famer sent a cryptic message ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. The Judgment Day member appears poised to dominate the women's division on the blue brand, but a former rival has delivered a cryptic message before SmackDown tonight.

Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley had a rivalry up until Elimination Chamber in February. The Glamazon teamed up with her husband Edge to defeat The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match. The Rated-R Superstar defeated Balor in a Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39, but Beth was not a part of the premium live event.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, the 42-year-old took to Twitter to wonder what was next for her:

"What’s next?," tweeted Beth Phoenix.

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley praises WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Rhea Ripley recently praised Beth Phoenix and said that she idolized her while growing up.

Ripley brutally hit Beth with a con-chair-to at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 during an I Quit match between Edge and Finn Balor. Edge said "I quit" to spare his wife, but The Eradicator bashed Phoenix over the head with a chair anyway.

During a recent interview with Sport Bible, Ripley disclosed that Beth Phoenix was her idol growing up. She noted that Beth always remained true to herself despite what critics had to say about her:

"She is one of the main women that I idolized growing up in the WWE just because she looked different, she had muscle, she stood out as this really really strong force. I remember seeing her get crap for the way that she looked and I hated that and it reminded me of people picking on me for the way I looked. But seeing her go out there and not care about anything and just be herself – I idolized that. So to be able to step into the ring with her and even just go face to face and just have these two beefy girls looking at each other, ready to kill, I live for those moments right there." (H/T: SportBible)

Beth Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 but remains in tremendous shape. It will be interesting to see if The Eradicator and The Glamazon renew their rivalry with a title on the line this time around.

Would you like to see Beth Phoenix get a shot at the SmackDown Women's Championship?

