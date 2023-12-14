What's the truth about the "lazy eye" of Shawn Michaels?

Shawn Michaels is among the greatest pro wrestlers in WWE history, whose physical appearance has visibly changed over the years, most notably his left eye. YouTuber Doctor Mike recently spoke about The Heartbreak Kid's lazy eye while reacting to WWE injuries.

Michaels was one of the most popular performers during his prime, who, like most wrestlers, also suffered many injuries during his in-ring career. One of the most brutal of them all happened at Unforgiven 2004, where he seriously injured his retina while competing against Kane.

While the eye injury initially didn't impact his overall look, Shawn Michaels eventually showed the effects of the mishap at Unforgiven in later years.

Reacting to the injury on his YouTube channel, Dr. Mikhail Varshavski explained how when one eye gets damaged or misaligned, the brain usually favors the other. In Shawn Michaels' case, he experienced a serious case of "retinal detachment," which needed treatment within 24 hours of it happening for him to avoid developing the lazy eye as time passed.

Doctor Mike explained the reality of Shawn Michaels' eye, as you can view below:

"This also happens if the eyes aren't aligned well. It's called Strabismus. The brain will choose one eye, and the other one will become the lazy eye. There are treatments, depending on what's causing the condition. Obviously, a retinal detachment is a very extreme form of that. That requires a very urgent intervention, in like, 24 hours."

The popular doctor said the lazy eye disorder was often seen in children who encountered a "development issue" during their adolescent years.

As far as adults are concerned, the medical complication only happened if one eye sustained severe retinal harm, which is what Michaels endured in 2004.

"Usually, this is more of a developmental issue early on in life. If a child doesn't have good visual acuity, they can't see well through one eye. The brain actually makes a decision to focus on the other eye, so that eye starts looking in a different direction."

Shawn Michaels is earning plaudits in his current WWE role

From being one of the greatest in-ring workers of all time, Shawn Michaels has smoothly transitioned to a backstage role within WWE in recent years.

Since September 2022, Michaels has been WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and has overseen NXT. Meanwhile, Triple H has been in charge of the main roster.

Under The Heartbreak Kid's leadership, the developmental brand of WWE has grown tremendously in a short period, with multiple future stars like Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, Tiffany Stratton, and others benefitting the most.

Shawn Michaels and team recently offered a stacked NXT Deadline show, where CM Punk also showed up and was involved in a memorable opening segment with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Michaels has been praised for making NXT a compelling two-hour weekly show. With Punk also reportedly guiding talents backstage, the former black-and-gold brand's future looks bright.

Does Michaels deserve the Wrestling Booker of the Year award? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit Doctor Mike's YouTube channel and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.