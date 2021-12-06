What is the start time for NXT WarGames 2021?

NXT WarGames is a professional event, which is produced by WWE every year.

WarGames is scheduled to take place on the 5th of December this year, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT.

The men’s match that is going to take place at NXT WarGames will be between The New School vs. The Old School.

The Old School team includes Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight. The New School roster will feature Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo.

The female team will feature Mandy Rose’s team and Io Shirai’s team. Rose’s team will include The Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) and Dakota Kai while, Shirai’s team will be comprised of Shirai, Cora Jade, Raquel Gonzalez and Kay Lee Ray.

Next in line is two title matches, one for the NXT Tag Team Championship and the other one for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Fabian Aichner along with his partner Marcel Barthel will be defending their NXT Tag Team title against their opponent, Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner. And for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, Roderick Strong will be going against Joe Gacy.

And the last match will be between stonks master, Cameron Grimes, and the poker god, Duke Hudson. The two will face each other in a Hair vs. Hair match.

The main event at NXT WarGames will be between The Old School team (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) and The New School ( Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller and Tony D’Angelo).

All the top WWE stars will be featured in the main event, one that might be Gargano's final match with the company.

The former NXT Champion’s contract was about to expire on the 3rd of December, 2021, but it was extended as he was included in the Old School team at NXT WarGames.

The chances of watching Gargano inside the ring after the NXT WarGames are minimal.

