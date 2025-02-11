What Steve Austin would have done if given Jey Uso's WrestleMania role, imagines WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The rocket is seemingly being strapped to Jey Uso's back as he prepares for the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania. The 2025 Royal Rumble winner will face Gunther, but Vince Russo was annoyed by the booking thus far, noting what Stone Cold Steve Austin would have wanted in a similar situation.

Jey Uso and Gunther began this week's RAW with a segment that involved some physicality and also the confirmation of their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Following the opener, WWE never got back to Jey and Gunther's story, and Vince Russo felt it was a mistake not to extend it throughout the show.

Vince Russo wrote for some of the biggest megastars during the Attitude Era, and Steve Austin was one of the talents he worked closely with backstage. Russo stated that if Austin was in Jey's position, the Texas Rattlesnake would have asked him why he wasn't used during the entirety of RAW to push the most important angle on the brand before WrestleMania.

Trending

The former WWE head writer explained:

"That's the thing like, if Austin was in the Jey role and that was the end of it, Austin would come to me and say, 'Wait a minute Vince? I'm not going to go looking for him throughout the show? I'm just going to let him beat my bud and like, that's going to be okay? He would say something to me. I just don't know why the story is over in 15 minutes." [From 12:00 onwards]

Jey Uso and Gunther are presented as RAW's top guys heading into WrestleMania, but maybe devoting more TV time to flesh out the world title storyline could be the need of the hour for WWE.

Please credit Legion of RAW and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback