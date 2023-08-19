"What a stupid move" - WWE Universe vents its anger after former champion is forced to watch his wife get ambushed on SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, The Street Profits returned to the ring and came out victorious following a short match against The Good Brothers.

Ahead of their match, the duo made their way to the ring, and Bianca Belair was ambushed backstage by Damage CTRL and potentially injured in the brutal assault.

Montez Ford was forced to stand in the ring and watch his wife's assault, but many fans commented on how this appeared to change how he was thinking. There was something different in his eyes when he could not go and help her.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ford and Angelo Dawkins have now turned heel and aligned with Bobby Lashley, but many fans believe that WWE planned last night's show so that Belair could eventually move over to join Lashley's stable alongside her husband.

Lashley was present on SmackDown last night and appears to be currently managing The Street Profits.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have worked together on WWE TV in the past

Bianca Belair is currently working as a face in the Women's Division, but there have been teases that she could be about to turn heel, and her short title reign at SummerSlam could be the catalyst to her overdue turn.

Belair could work with her husband in the stable with Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins if the company books her heel turn, but she may have to settle her issues with Damage CTRL first.

Ford and Belair have worked together in the past, and The EST of WWE even made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36 when she rescued her husband from an attack from Zelina Vega.

Since then, the couple has worked together on and off. However, this heel turn means that he could not comment on the assault that happened on SmackDown this week, but it could be the beginning of something new for Belair.

Since SummerSlam, Belair has been chasing the Women's Championship after IYO SKY cashed in on her just moments after her victory. The former champion has even joined forces with Charlotte Flair, which allowed the duo to pick up the win over Damage CTRL on SmackDown, which later led to the backstage assault.

Could this be the beginning of a heel turn for Bianca Belair? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here