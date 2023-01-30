"What a sweetheart she is" - RAW Superstar recalls working with Eva Marie in WWE (Exclusive)

Piper Niven recently looked back at her short-lived association with Eva Marie on WWE RAW, where she worked as the latter's protege.

When Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, first showed up on WWE's main roster, the promotion paired her up with Marie. The entertaining duo also worked as a tag team in several matches. However, their association didn't last long, as Piper Niven betrayed Eva Marie at SummerSlam 2021. This resulted in a heated feud between the two on RAW, which Niven comfortably won.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Piper Niven opened up about her off-screen equation with Eva Marie. The Scottish star stated that Marie was great at playing the heel role on TV, despite being a "sweetheart" in real life. The former 24/7 Champion added that she "loved" working with Eva Marie on RAW.

"It was really good. She's just very, very good at what she does, and the persona she portrays, it cracks me up because knowing what a sweetheart she is and how much of a character she is, to me it was just hilarious. I loved working with her," said Piper Niven. (2:49 - 3:06)

Nikki Bella's off-screen issues with Eva Marie in WWE

A few days back on her The Bellas podcast, Nikki Bella spilled the beans about her real-life heat with Eva Marie when both were cast members on WWE's Total Divas series. Bella also referenced in passing another incident, where Marie had an argument with AEW star Saraya and Brie Bella at the Staples Arena.

"We hit heads big time legitimately," Nikki Bella continued. "Actually, nothing like what happened at the Staples Arena [between Brie, Eva, and Paige]."

Eva Marie was released from her WWE contract in November 2021, mere months after returning to the company in May 2021. It remains to be seen if the global juggernaut will bring her back for another run in the promotion.

