"What was that?" - Drew McIntyre's bizarre RAW segment has confused WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Among the angles currently unfolding in WWE is Drew McIntyre's gradual character change. The Scottish Warrior's latest RAW segment didn't leave a great impression on many fans and pundits, including Vince Russo.

McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. While they had an incredible in-ring contest, Rollins' reign continued as he picked up the win with a Pedigree and Stomp combo in Saudi Arabia.

A seemingly disgruntled McIntyre appeared on RAW. However, he seemed annoyed by questions about his loss to Rollins. As seen on the red brand, it looked like the former champion walked out of the show by driving away from the arena. While reacting to the segment on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo had the following to say:

"Bro, can you explain to me why Drew showed up and left? What was that? I mean, first of all, what would have happened if he was booked? And second of all, is he getting into his car not knowing whether he is booked or not?" [16:40 - 18:00]

Vince Russo comments on whether WWE knows its endgame for Gunther

As confirmed on RAW, The Miz won a huge fatal four-way match to secure an Intercontinental Title shot against Gunther at Survivor Series.

The Imperium Leader will face one of the most prolific Intercontinental Champions of all time at the upcoming event, and the feud itself should be pretty entertaining to watch on TV. However, regarding the end of Gunther's reign, Vince Russo believed WWE had yet to plan a proper finish for his record-setting spell.

Russo felt the company didn't have another superstar right now who could fill The Ring General's spot and the role he was portraying on WWE TV.

"I don't think they have an end game because I don't think there is anybody better than him right now in that role," Russo added. [16:20 - 16:39]

