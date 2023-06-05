"WHAT THE F*CK", "Not fair!!!" - WWE fans react to incredible potential match for Gunther

Fans recently reacted to a WWE live event from June 3, 2023, in which Gunther faced Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Riddle for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion since last year when he won the title from Ricochet. He last defended his title against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions.

Wrestle Features recently tweeted about a live event in which the champion defended his title against Damian Priest, Riddle, and Nakamura. The potential match could indicate that the company may run it on TV soon.

Fans were also optimistic about the potential bout and took to the social media platform to comment on the prospects.

One fan wrote that he believed WWE would run it on tv sooner rather than later and maybe even at Summerslam.

ãdãrshhhh @chiefy_reigns

Maybe Summerslam @WrestleFeatures They will deffo run it on TV sooner rather than laterMaybe Summerslam @WrestleFeatures They will deffo run it on TV sooner rather than later Maybe Summerslam 🍴😋

Another fan was so shocked that they wrote an NSFW comment.

A screenshot of the fan reaction

A fan wrote that they see why WWE sells out their live shows because they put on matches that are "bangers."

Andrew✌🏾 @Aaronutley5 the matches they put on are bangers @WrestleFeatures I see why WWE sells out their live showsthe matches they put on are bangers @WrestleFeatures I see why WWE sells out their live shows 💯 the matches they put on are bangers

One fan tweeted that it was annoying that WWE will not show this match on RAW or SmackDown.

Dom @Underrated_Dom @WrestleFeatures They would never give this to us on Raw and smackdown, annoying. @WrestleFeatures They would never give this to us on Raw and smackdown, annoying.

Another fan confirmed that the match was incredible because they were there at the live event.

A fan was not impressed with the Fatal Four Way bout. The person wrote that WWE should do single matches for the title. They added that Gunther did not need to be pinned for the title to change hands in multi-man matches, and that was distressing.

Missymousie @CijayMorgan @WrestleFeatures Why are they so fixed on non-singles titles matches? Gunther doesn't have to be pinned to lose his belt to someone who never pinned the champ? Next thing you know...they're going to make a brand new belt because another champ won't defend the old ones. Those belts are toys now. @WrestleFeatures Why are they so fixed on non-singles titles matches? Gunther doesn't have to be pinned to lose his belt to someone who never pinned the champ? Next thing you know...they're going to make a brand new belt because another champ won't defend the old ones. Those belts are toys now.

One other fan stated that it was not fair.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is fast approaching a massive feat

Gunther was last seen with his teammates Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on the latest episode of RAW where they interrupted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The superstars engaged in a war of words before Alpha Academy showed up and took on Imperium in a match. Even though Gunther did not participate in the bout, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser managed to come out on top.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Gunther is now officially less than 100 days away from becoming the longest reigning WWE IC champion of all time. Gunther is now officially less than 100 days away from becoming the longest reigning WWE IC champion of all time. https://t.co/wILyJvJgZV

As of June 1, Gunther was approximately about 100 days away from beating Honky Tonk Man's record and becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.

From the looks of it, he may achieve the feat with ease, as nobody seems to be able to stand up to The Ring General.

What do you think about Gunther defending his Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four Way match? Let us know in the comments section below.

