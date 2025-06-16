"WHAT THE HELL," "Triple H you better not" - WWE fans convinced Randy Orton's former WrestleMania opponent just dropped major rematch tease

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, convinced that a popular name dropped a huge rematch tease with Randy Orton. It is none other than The Viper's WrestleMania 41 opponent, Joe Hendry.

At this year's Show of Shows, Randy Orton was supposed to lock horns with Kevin Owens, but ahead of the event, KO revealed that he was dealing with neck issues and had to undergo surgery. The Apex Predator demanded SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis find him an opponent for 'Mania. His mystery opponent was later revealed as former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

Joe Hendry recently locked horns in a Fatal Four Way Match with Moose, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and El Mesias for the TNA X-Division Title at AAA TripleMania Regia 2025. During the event, Hendry paid tribute to Randy Orton by hitting an RKO.

Check out the video below:

This post caught the attention of several fans, and they began sharing their thoughts in the comments section. Most of them believed Joe Hendry dropped a rematch tease with Randy Orton, and they could face each other at SummerSlam. One fan couldn't believe Hendry hit a RKO.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshots of fans' reactions [Image credit: FadeAwayMedia's X/Twitter handle]

Some more fans wanted to see them wrestle at WWE SummerSlam 2025, while others changed RKO's name to RK-Joe.

Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credit: FadeAwayMedia's X/Twitter handle]

Former WWE writer believes neither Randy Orton nor Cody Rhodes needed to win on SmackDown

On last week's SmackDown, both Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes won their respective King of the Ring tournament matches to qualify for the semifinals. During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, former WWE writer Vince Russo said neither Orton nor Rhodes needed the win on the blue show, as both stars are already main eventers.

Russo added that the Triple H-led creative team booked these two to win because the current locker room lacked star power.

"This just goes to show you everything we are talking about. At this point in their careers, where they are on the card, does Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes really need to be winning King of the Ring? This just shows you that nobody is over. They keep going back to the same people."

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring tournament.

