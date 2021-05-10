"What a travesty"- WWE veteran slams how Bray Wyatt has been handled

Veteran writer Vince Russo recently discussed how WWE has booked Bray Wyatt. He said was not a fan of how the character has been handled.

Vince Russo was a head writer for both WWE and WCW during the late '90s and the beginning of the 2000s. He almost returned to WWE in 2002. However, after being offered only a consultant role, Russo signed with TNA Wrestling instead.

Speaking on the SmarkBusters YouTube channel, Vince Russo opened up about WWE's booking of Bray Wyatt. Russo lamented that WWE had not done justice to 'The Fiend' and felt like the writers had not done a good enough job on this occasion:

"If you can't get a guy like Bray Wyatt over, you need to get out of the wrestling business. You need to find another profession of work. What a travesty.

"If they are a great talent and you give them sh*t, you're going to bring them down. No bro, you have to continue to get them over and over and over. That's what has happened to Bray. You've got writers there that can't write up to his level. They are not capable of it. So what have they done? They have brought that character down."

Vince Russo on working with Michael Cole in WWE

Vince Russo was also asked about his experience working with Michael Cole. Russo worked with Michael Cole in the '90s and Cole has since risen to become an integral part of WWE television. The former WWE writer had the following to say about his experience working with Michael Cole:

"When I was there, Michael Cole was the new kid on the block. You had JR, you had Lawler, and Michael Cole was looking to get his foot in the door. A very young Michael Cole was respectful, wanted to learn, really wanted to get an opportunity, that's the guy that I worked with. I don't know his demeanor today because he's been there for that long now."

