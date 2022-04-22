Details on what Triple H told WWE Superstars during recent talent meeting

Kevin Owens says Triple H recently advised WWE Superstars to enjoy major moments in their careers.

Triple H retired from in-ring competition in March, six months after a serious heart issue left him needing a defibrillator in his chest. As the founder of WWE’s NXT brand, the 52-year-old formed relationships with many of the company’s current top superstars earlier in their careers.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Owens disclosed details about what The Game told the roster during a talent meeting before WrestleMania 38:

“One of the things he said was, ‘You guys need to enjoy these moments,'" said Owens. "After what he went through, it’s a whole new meaning when he’s saying that. Because it’s something you hear a lot of people say, but nothing hammers it home until you hear somebody you have so much respect for, which is what I have for Hunter, say it after what he went through.”

Triple H signified the end of his career on the second night of WrestleMania 38. At the start of the show, the 14-time World Champion introduced fans to WrestleMania and placed his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring.

Kevin Owens previously struggled to follow Triple H’s advice

Kevin Owens has given fans a glimpse of the man behind the on-screen persona, Kevin Steen, in several WWE documentaries. The former Universal Champion’s worries about the future and not the present were highlighted in his WWE 365 episode on the WWE Network in 2017.

Looking back, Owens admits he failed to enjoy some of the biggest moments of his career because he was too concerned about his next storyline:

“One thing that always came back about me is I was always worried about what’s next, how to get better, how to get bigger, how to get ahead, all this stuff, and because of that mindset I lost out on a lot of really cool moments that I had, but I didn’t appreciate them at the time because I was so worried about what’s next," Owens continued.

Owens clarified that he stopped worrying so much about the future after he signed a new WWE contract last year. He also received a confidence boost following his impressive performance against the returning Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

