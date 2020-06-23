What Vince McMahon warns referees when sending them to officiate WWE matches

Vince McMahon has a message for WWE referees before they go out for WWE matches.

Vince McMahon knows how he wants his company to be run.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is known for being a very unique individual backstage in WWE and he has seemingly got control of the entire WWE locker room. Recently, Vince McMahon removed Paul Heyman from WWE RAW and instead placed Bruce Prichard in charge of both WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown. Vince McMahon’s clashes in his approach to booking RAW is well known as the WWE Chairman and the former face of ECW definitely had differing opinions on how to run shows. Vince McMahon is also known for making sure certain rules are followed in WWE rings.

I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! 35yrs & 31yrs Refereeing Working for the WWE has been a FANTASTIC RUN!! I Am So PROUD to have Worked with So Many ICONS & AMAZING TALENT IN THIS INDUSTRY!! I THANK YOU ALL!! 1Luv! Mike Chioda @WWE — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) April 22, 2020

During a recent appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk is Jericho podcast, former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed what Vince McMahon told him before he went to the ring to officiate matches.

Mike Chioda reveals what Vince McMahon tells him about WWE rules

The former WWE referee, Mike Chioda, talked about his relationship with Vince McMahon during his 30+ years with WWE. He talked about how Vince McMahon always went directly from his office to the Gorilla position and would be there for rehearsals.

“Vince comes out of the office and goes to the Gorilla. He will be there for rehearsals. My relationship with Vince was awesome over 35 years.”

Often, when WWE Superstars are battling in the ring, they have to push each other to their limits and in the heat of the moment, they can lose track of the rules that they are supposed to follow. This can leave the referee in a conundrum as they are the ones who are supposed to enforce rules and if they don’t they are the ones who get in trouble backstage with Vince McMahon, as the entire concept of the match does not work if the WWE rules are not followed.

There are times when Vince McMahon has shown his soft side

Advertisement

He was the eighth wonder of the world. Today would have been his 74th birthday. A massive man with an equally massive passion for entertaining the world. pic.twitter.com/4emxYlsvOM — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 19, 2020

Mike Chioda revealed that Vince McMahon had told him to go out there and if required, to even count out the Superstars if they are not following the rules. If WWE Superstars cannot get their shoulders up in time, even if it was planned, they are supposed to go through with the count.

“I need you to go out and put these rules into effect. A lot of rules help these young talent. Whatever you do, I’ll back you up. If you have to count them out, I don’t give a damn.”