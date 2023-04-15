"What if he wins the third one?" - Veteran on a new WWE world title possibly being introduced (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' tight grip over the Undisputed World Championship has given rise to the possibility of a new belt being introduced; however, Dutch Mantel has no desire to see it happen in WWE.

Reigns first won the Universal Championship back at Payback 2020 by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. After holding onto the blue belt until WrestleMania 38, Roman beat his arch-rival Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows to add the WWE Championship to his kitty.

While there have been a few credible challengers, none of them have succeeded in dethroning Roman Reigns as we approach the first WWE Draft in 1.5 years. For months, there has been speculation about WWE possibly splitting up the titles or even adding a new title to the equation.

Dutch Mantell advised the company against the move and revealed a simple reason why, as you can view below on Smack Talk:

"I wouldn't add any more. I can't follow the ones they've got." [14:24 to 14:29]

Considering Roman Reigns' dominance at the top, Mantell didn't rule out the prospect of seeing The Bloodline leader grab the new World Championship as well if he got the chance:

"What if he walks around with three? What if he wins the third one? Now he's got three belts!" [15:27 to 15:35]

When will Roman Reigns' next championship match happen in WWE?

For someone who is approaching 1000 days as champion, Roman Reigns hasn't wrestled all that often throughout his record-setting reign. The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and has since not stepped inside the squared circle.

Reigns was initially advertised to compete on the RAW after WrestleMania; however, it never came to fruition following Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes.

As expected, the 37-year-old superstar is on a limited schedule, and as per reports, his next title defense will go down at the Night of Champions on May 27th, 2023, in Saudi Arabia. This will also be the night he crosses 1000 days as champion.

The superstar isn't slated to be at Backlash, and his opponent for the Saudi Arabia show should be revealed sooner rather than later.

Who do you want to see Reigns put his titles up against? Share your picks in the comments section below.

