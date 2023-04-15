WWE Rumor Roundup: Roman Reigns' next title match confirmed, Update on former Universal Champion's status after alleged issues with the production team

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Roundup, where we aim to bring you the most prominent rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. Today's edition will cover some exciting stories revolving around Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns continued his historic title reign at WrestleMania 39, defeating Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief is unlikely to wrestle in the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event, as Rhodes has his hands full with Brock Lesnar.

#4. Update on Roman Reigns' next title match

Ringside News provided an update on Roman Reigns' next title defense. The news source reported that The Tribal Chief would defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Night of the Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia next month. However, his opponent is still unknown.

Reigns will also reach 1000 days as the Universal Champion at the event, which possibly led to the change in the name of the event from King and Queen of the Ring.

#3. Update on Seth Rollins' WWE status after allegedly walking out of RAW

Seth Rollins' incident on RAW after WrestleMania has been the talk of the town over the last two weeks. Freddie Prinze Jr. recently claimed that The Visionary was visibly upset with what transpired on the red brand and walked out of the red brand after frustration with the production team.

With Rollins allegedly unhappy with his booking, many wondered what was next for the former Universal Champion. However, WRKD smashed the rumors of Seth potentially leaving the company.

"Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

#2. WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The Beast Incarnate has competed in several marquee matches over the years.

There were rumors of Lesnar facing Gunther at this year's SummerSlam. However, Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided a contradictory update on the situation, stating that there are no such plans as of now.

"Right now there are no plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam or Lesnar vs. Gunther any time soon. Of course that can change because it is a viable match but if Lesnar is scheduled on SummerSlam there is already a direction that isn’t Gunther," Meltzer. [H/T WrestleTalk]

#1. Sami Zayn's status for Night of the Champions

WWE is set to revisit Saudi Arabia this summer with the Night of the Champions Premium Live Event taking place in the country. This led to concerns among fans about Sami Zayn's status for the event.

Being of Syrian descent, the tag team champion is not allowed in the country, which has raised speculation that he and Kevin Owens could soon drop the tag team championships.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the former Honorary Uce was previously banned but may end up wrestling there this time.

There have also been reports of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens facing The Usos in a rematch from WrestleMania 39 on an upcoming edition of SmackDown.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes