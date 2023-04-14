38-year-old star potentially to make unique first-time appearance at upcoming WWE Premium Live Event - Reports

Following WWE's announcement yesterday that the upcoming Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia will undergo a name change, many fans wondered if Sami Zayn will now perform for the first time ever in the country.

World Wrestling Entertainment chose to change the May 27 event in Jeddah from King and Queen of the Ring to Night of Champions. With Sami being a current tag champ, the assumption would be that he'd be on the card. However, due to Sami's Syrian heritage, he has chosen not to wrestle in the country since WWE partnered with them in 2018, Saudi Arabia also has a ban on people of Zayn's descent performing there as well.

Despite this, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Sami Zayn was previously banned, meaning that he may now finally wrestle in Saudi Arabia.

"The 5/27 show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which was at first named King & Queen of the Ring, has been changed to Night of Champions. That usually means all the champions defend. It’s notable because Sami Zayn was previously banned from going to Saudi Arabia and has later said he’s not interested, and for several reasons, the obvious being the treatment of Zayn, Owens also hasn’t been doing and they were tag team champions." (H/T Ringside News)

Sami Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 earlier this month with Kevin Owens after they defeated The Usos in the main event of Night One.

Major WWE star on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' big win

The tag title victory at WrestleMania was undoubtedly the most heartwarming moment from this year's showcase of the Immortals, one star in particular who found the match very emotional was Becky Lynch.

Following on from Zayn and Owens' win, Lynch took to social media as she shared some photos from her past with the new tag champs as well as described her emotions from their win at Mania.

"I’m not too proud to admit I cried like a baby watching them win the main event of WrestleMania last Saturday. They deserve all the success in the world." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Unlike Sami and Kevin, Becky Lynch recently fell on bad luck as a tag champion as she and Trish Stratus, who replaced an injured Lita, lost the WWE Women's Tag Team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez this week on RAW.

