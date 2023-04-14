Update on Seth Rollins' WWE future after allegedly walking out of RAW - Reports

The past few days have seen some discourse online that Seth Rollins was unhappy with WWE following his booking on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The Visionary was part of a weird segment on the show, which saw him come to the ring and leave without saying a word while the fans were singing his theme song.

A clip of Rollins looking frustrated during a mid-segment commercial break went viral. Furthermore, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed on his podcast that the two-time Universal Champion was so unhappy that he walked out of RAW after the incident.

Whether or not that happened, WRKD Wrestling has squashed rumors of Seth Rollins potentially leaving the company. They reported that he has no plans to do so, citing the time The Architect gets to spend with his wife, Becky Lynch, and daughter, Roux, while on the road.

Here is what they said:

"Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE. One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn’t looking to change that," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

While he was not on this week's episode of RAW, Rollins could have a major role going forward. The Visionary defeated Logan Paul on Night One of WrestleMania 39, which may indicate a push is coming his way.

What could Seth Rollins do in WWE going forward?

Rollins might not start a new feud until after the WWE Draft 2023, expected to occur right after Backlash. He could do with a change in scenery, having feuded with pretty much every top star on RAW since being drafted to the red brand in October 2021.

A potential move to SmackDown promises a few relatively fresh matches for Seth Rollins. Feuds with Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus all sound exciting, but the one storyline he needs to have on the blue brand is against Roman Reigns.

The Visionary challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2022, winning by disqualification. As a result, Rollins has been owed another shot at Reigns for over a year. They must face off within the next 12 months, with both stars stating their interest in a match against each other at WrestleMania 40.

What will Seth Rollins do next in WWE? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

