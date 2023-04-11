Which WWE star wants to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Rivalry to be renewed?

Roman Reigns just finished off a tough title defense against Cody Rhodes, but it looks like The Tribal Chief may already have his next major opponent for WrestleMania 40. As it turns out, the potential rivalry has been brewing for quite a few years now.

Prior to this year's Show of Shows, Seth Rollins revealed that he wants to face Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40 in an interview with ESPN. He even noted that they only had one singles premium live event match at Royal Rumble 2022. The Visionary also compared their feud to other long-term rivalries in the past.

"There's a few of them out there, man. I mean, realistically, Roman Reigns is someone that I have only wrestled on pay per view and singles matches twice. Yeah, and you look at a lot of the other, say long term rivalries, you know, Rock [and] Austin, they did three mania matches themselves, three of them, two of the main events I think. You look at Cena and Orton and they had a million," said Rollins.

Rollins and Reigns are definitely a match-up that interests a lot of fans. Both stars spent some notable time in The Shield alongside Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose). The group dissolved after Rollins' betrayal and was briefly reunited over the years, but all three went on to focus on a single run.

The rivalry between Roman and Seth was re-ignited last year. During their Royal Rumble bout, the latter emerged with The Shield entrance. Although he won the match, he didn't win the Universal Championship from The Tribal Chief, as it was via disqualification. The Visionary stated that he was the only person Roman Reigns hasn't defeated for the Universal title.

What does Roman Reigns think about Seth Rollins as a potential WWE WrestleMania 40 opponent?

The Head of the Table has created more enemies than allies in recent years, with his relationship with real-life family members and stablemates The Bloodline in question. Still, it looks like Roman is also eyeing Rollins as his opponent next year.

Roman Reigns named Seth Rollins as the person he wants to feud with at WrestleMania 40. Mainly citing that their history would make their feud occur organically on the Road to WrestleMania.

"I think Seth is a good answer. We have a lot of open-ended history. I think there's a lot of competitive brotherhood there. There is an estranged love due to our past history. There's always been - and this is just Seth - an underlying friction to where we can easily butt heads,"

It remains to be seen if Seth Rollins could indeed be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

