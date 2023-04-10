Roman Reigns already has an opponent for WrestleMania 40 in mind? Here's what you might have missed last weekend

WrestleMania 40 could be a historic moment for reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He is one main event match away from tying Hulk Hogan's record of headlining eight 'Mania events. Given the magnitude of the apparent moment, The Tribal Chief wants to share the stage with a formidable arch rival.

Once a despised villain due to his betrayal of The Shield, Seth Rollins now sways the crowd to his tune. He handed Reigns his first singles loss last year, albeit via a disqualification, at the Royal Rumble event. The feud was quickly dropped after the match and Rollins got involved with Cody Rhodes and Austin Theory. His rematch with Reigns is pending to this day.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Roman Reigns didn't hesitate to name Seth Rollins as his dream opponent for WrestleMania 40. Their "competitive brotherhood" and history would make the storyline originate organically on the Road to WrestleMania. He made the claim after Rollins' had stated that he would like to have a long-term rivalry with The Head Of the Table.

"I think Seth is a good answer. We have a lot of open-ended history. I think there's a lot of competitive brotherhood there. There is an estranged love due to our past history. There's always been - and this is just Seth - an underlying friction to where we can easily butt heads," said Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to miss out on the WWE Backlash Premium Live Event in May. Thus, his next major challenge could be at the King and Queen of the Ring on May 27 which will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Could Roman Reigns remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion till WrestleMania 40?

There have been speculations of Roman Reigns keeping his title reign intact until WrestleMania 40 after his massive win over Cody Rhodes. If WWE manages to hold the attention of its fanbase with the Bloodline story, there is a chance of Reigns holding both the belts next year. It is an unlikely scenario, however, given that The Usos have been dethroned.

Splitting the world titles is the best option moving forward. Cody could dethrone Roman for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2023 while Rollins and Reigns could battle for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 40. RAW and SmackDown will get their individual world championships and the main roster competition which lay dormant due to Reigns' dominance will spark back to action.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes