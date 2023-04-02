Roman Reigns picks top WWE star as dream opponent for a WrestleMania main event

Before his seventh WrestleMania main event match, Roman Reigns has said he would like to headline a future WrestleMania with Seth Rollins. The two have a long and storied history in WWE, dating back to 2012 when they made their main roster debut together. Rollins and Reigns have locked horns on multiple occasions in the past, but never in a singles match at a stage as grand as WrestleMania.

The Visionary also picked Reigns when asked the same question, and it seems like a no-brainer that the two are likely to cross paths again in the future. They last faced off against each other at Royal Rumble 2022, where The Tribal Chief lost via DQ. However, he retained the Universal Championship, and Rollins never got his rematch.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier in an interview with ESPN MMA, Reigns was asked who he would like to face in the main event of a future WrestleMania event. Here's what The Tribal Chief had to say:

"I think Seth is a good answer. We have a lot of open-ended history. I think there's a lot of competitive brotherhood there. There is an estranged love due to our past history. There's always been - and this is just Seth - an underlying friction to where we can easily butt heads. And that's caused us, as we move further away from The Shield, to plant our feet on the line we've drawn in the sand. I couldn't run away from this business. This is all he's ever wanted to do, and I'm just better than him. That's not a lie. I'm better than him." [16:05 - 17:31]

Roman Reigns' record-setting title run might come to an end tonight

With over 939 days on top, Roman Reigns will walk into WrestleMania tonight as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, he is not guaranteed to leave the show with his title.

In the main event of night two of WrestleMania, Roman Reigns will defend his coveted undisputed championship against the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has come a long way since his WWE debut, and he is set to finish his story by winning the title.

Rhodes has been undefeated since returning to WWE at last year's WrestleMania. Hence, Roman Reigns could face his most formidable challenge yet when he locks horns with The American Nightmare.

