"Whatever the f*** it was"- Former WWE personality gives his take on Bray Wyatt's absence for almost a year

Former WWE personality Jim Cornette recently gave his honest opinion on Bray Wyatt's absence from the company for a year.

Following a year-long hiatus, The Fiend made his return to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Prior to his return, the former Universal Champion gave away a lot of hints to the WWE Universe, including QR codes, and White Rabbit teasers. At Extreme Rules, Wyatt made a cinematic entrance and cut some iconic promos on the following episodes of SmackDown.

On Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette gave his opinion and said that The Fiend never really wanted to leave the company.

The veteran added that Wyatt is probably doing great in his career unless he's having any personal issues with the company.

"Bray Wyatt didn't go anywhere and I get the idea that he probably didn't really want to or he would have done something. He was probably bad in his time and obviously because of all that merchandise he sold, he's off for a year or a year and a half, whatever the f*** it was, nobody's doing any benefits for him. He's probably doing just fine unless he's got some type of personal issues we're not aware of."(1:21- 1:45)

Check out Jim Cornette Experience's video below:

Teddy Long spoke about his encounter with Bray Wyatt

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long opened up about his encounter with Bray Wyatt.

While speaking in an interview on Mad Mac Davis, Long spoke about his first meeting with The Eater of Worlds and mentioned that he saw the latter when he was five or six years old.

He further detailed his experience as he said:

"I knew Bray Wyatt when he was a little baby. I guess he was five or six years old because me and Mike Rotunda, his father, rode together for a while back in the day. Bray Wyatt was a little boy and he always would come to the arena and they had this big rottweiler dog. And Bray would sit there and that dog followed that little boy everywhere he went... I remember playing with Bray and that rottweiler back in the day when I was first breaking into the business."

The Eater of Worlds is rumored to form a faction named 'Wyatt 6' in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Wyatt's return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes