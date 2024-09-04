"Whatever" - Hulk Hogan responds to former WWE Champion claiming he destroyed his career

WWE legend Hulk Hogan didn't mince his words while taking a massive shot at a former co-worker. The star in question is none other than former WWE Champion Bret "The Hitman" Hart.

Bret Hart has repeatedly stated that he doesn't like The Hulkster. He has never shied away from taking shots at his fellow WWE Hall of Famer.

Hulk Hogan recently appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. He discussed various topics, including Bret Hart's statements targeting him.

Here's what Hogan said about the same:

"He says I destroyed his career, you know, it's like, 'Okay, all right. Whatever.' You know, I just don't... I just don't get it, man, cause I love him to death. He's a good guy, and he was a great asset to the business, you know." [25:47-26:00]

Bret Hart wasn't happy with Hulk Hogan's involvement in the main event of WrestleMania IX

The main event of WrestleMania IX saw Yokozuna defeating Bret Hart to win the WWE Championship. Mere seconds later, Hogan came out, and a match was set between him and Yokozuna for the top title.

Hogan squashed Yokozuna to become the new WWE Champion and celebrated the win as the show went off the air. He later went to WCW, where he became the biggest heel in the business courtesy of the nWo.

Hogan would return to WWE in early 2002 and compete at WrestleMania X8 against The Rock.

Judging by Bret Hart's past comments about Hogan and vice versa, it's safe to assume that the two veterans aren't too fond of each other.

Hogan and Bret are two-time WWE Hall of Famers and are regarded as two of the greatest superstars in the company's history.

