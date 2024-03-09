"Whatever they put her in, I'm going to pay attention to it" - WWE veteran is amazed by Tiffany Stratton (Exclusive)

The "Tiffy Time" in WWE is real, as Tiffany Stratton is quickly becoming one of the top female stars on the main roster.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently named her and Logan Paul as the two stars who have his attention the most from the current roster.

While The Bloodline storyline anchors the WWE ship heading into WrestleMania, there are other stars and angles that take up the rest of the card.

During the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was asked about the "non-Bloodline" stories he was following, and he began by mentioning Logan Paul and his US title reign.

Mantell was also very high on Tiffany Stratton, who he called a star, and said he would not miss her rise in the WWE for anything:

"Well, Logan Paul, I'm interested in what he's doing. I'll tell you who has garnered my attention, and she is not, and this is a girl, Tiffany Stratton. Hey, she is a star. Just by looking at her, she is a star in that ring. So whatever they put her in, I'm going to pay attention to it." [From 25:51 to 26:23]

Logan Paul is on course for a dream clash against Randy Orton, and WWE booked an unexpected opening segment on SmackDown to move the feud forward.

As for Tiffany Stratton, the 24-year-old star kept her momentum going with a win over Michin on the blue brand, and with each passing day, it's becoming increasingly evident that she is ready for the big leagues.

Please credit Smack Talk and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the quote from this article.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE