We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight, with Logan Paul making a massive announcement while The Rock and Roman Reigns faced off with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Kevin Owens & Randy Orton def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross via DQ

Tiffany Stratton def. Michin

Dragon Lee def. Angel Garza

Logan Paul kicked off SmackDown and announced that his drink brand, Prime Hydration, would be the first-ever center ring sponsor for WrestleMania and every PLE going forward.

He called YouTuber KSI to the ring to celebrate and take pictures together.

Randy Orton's music hit, and The Viper showed up at ringside before Logan fled the ring, but KSI was taken out with an RKO.

Orton tasted the Prime drink and said it was pretty good before pouring the rest on top of KSI.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 8, 2024): Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

Theory and Owens kicked off the match, and KO got the first takedown before Austin returned with some strikes. Owens hit a big senton before Waller was tagged in, and Randy asked for the tag as well. The Viper hit some big strikes on Waller's face in the corner before Austin came in to try for double-team moves.

Owens was tagged back in and was sent outside before Waller followed up with a diving clothesline from the apron. After a break, Waller mocked Randy and tried to hit an RKO on Owens, but KO blocked it before tagging Orton in. Randy was about to get the draping DDT, but Theory dragged Waller outside before Owens hit them both with a senton to the outside.

Randy got the draping DDT on Waller back in the ring before Theory distracted him, blocking the RKO. Owens returned and got the stunner on Waller before helping Randy hit a pop-up RKO on Theory for the win on SmackDown.

Result: Kevin Owens & Randy Orton def. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

Logan Paul attacked Randy and Kevin from behind after the match and took out brass knuckles, but Orton blocked the shot with it and chased Paul off.

Grade: B+

In a backstage interview, Bayley said she should have seen Dakota's betrayal coming. She said she would adapt and take down IYO and Damage CTRL at WrestleMania.

Naomi watched the interview and told Bianca she felt bad for Bayley, but Belair said she deserved it. The EST half-heartedly said she would wish Bayley good luck for 'Mania before walking off.

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown

Lashley started strong and hit some clotheslines in the corner before tossing Kross over the ropes to the outside. Kross was sent into the barricades before Scarlett got in the way of the ring post, allowing him to get the advantage and take Lashley down.

Back in the ring, Kross got some big kicks and a suplex before sending Lashley back outside with a clothesline. Lashley was bleeding from the shoulder but regained control with a clothesline before Kross broke out of the hurt lock and hit his finisher for a near fall.

Lashley returned with a powerbomb and set up for the spear, but Akam and Rezar attacked him and took him down the corner. The Street Profits beat AOP out of the ring before taking them out with big dives to the outside.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross via DQ on SmackDown

Lashley caught Kross with a big slam before Scarlett showed up to stop him. B-Fab came out and slapped Scarlett before chasing her backstage.

Lashley got the Hurt Lock on Kross, but AOP returned and broke it up. Kross recovered and hit the Final Prayer before leaving with AOP.

Grade: B+

Legado Del Fantasma was making fun of Dragon Lee backstage, and Escobar said the LWO and Lee were done. Lee tried to hit him but was shoved to the ground before Legado walked off on SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin on WWE SmackDown

Early in the match, the commentators mentioned that The O.C. had officially broken up with Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows now on NXT and AJ on his own. Michin got some moves early but was dropped in the corner before Stratton got a near fall off a handspring elbow and double stomp.

Stratton got a big hip attack on the ropes before Michin returned with a big suplex. Tiffany got a big slam off a counter before getting her moonsault finisher for the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Michin

Grade: C

AJ Styles got a backstage promo, and LA Knight was watching on TV before getting a steel chair and smashing it.

Dragon Lee vs. Angel Garza on WWE SmackDown

Lee got some big moves early before Angel faked an injury and returned with a big dropkick. Lee was sent outside before the Legado mocked him. Lee was caught on the ropes in the ring but reversed into a double stomp.

Lee hit a big dive on Angel and Humberto before heading back inside. Angel was hit with a head scissors takedown before Dragon Lee picked up the win. The Legado attacked him right after the match and took him out before SmackDown continued.

Result: Dragon Lee def. Angel Garza

Grade: B-

Damage CTRL was in a backstage promo and said they were ready to take on Bayley and that she wouldn't be able to take down the group alone.

Nick Aldis went to check on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins but realized that they were not in their locker room.

Roman Reigns and the Bloodline were next on SmackDown, followed by The Rock, with a new entrance video with lightning strikes.

Roman asked the crowd to acknowledge them before Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins came out but through the crowd.

Cody said they should all be happy to be there and that he, Rollins, Roman, and The Rock should take the moment in a sold-out arena.

Cody then asked The Rock if he had the authority to select the stipulation.

The Rock shut him up and called him 'boy' before calling Rollins a 'clown show.'

The Rock talked about him and Roman being family and mentioned the stakes again, reminding us that if Cody and Rollins could win the tag match, Roman and Cody's title match would be free of the Bloodline.

We got some 'Diarrhea' chants from the crowd before Rollins got on the mic. He told Dwayne to shut up and called him Mr. Midlife Crisis. Rollins added that The Rock had his time and wanted him gone for his own. Seth accepted the match, and Roman laughed at Cody, saying he had let Rollins decide for him.

The Rock said that he owned TKO and the WWE and would make sure Cody lost the title match and that Rollins lost his title. The Rock brought up Cody's family and said that he was 20 years younger than his siblings because he was a mistake. Cody slapped The Rock in the face before WWE SmackDown went off the air.

