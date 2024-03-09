[WATCH] Randy Orton and Kevin Owens execute a stunning RKO combo on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens faced the duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

After The Viper secured a victory over Theory last Friday, Waller launched an attack on Orton after the match. Fortunately, Kevin Owens intervened, evening the odds, and both Owens and Orton stood tall at the end of the night. Hence, a tag team match involving these four men was officially confirmed for this week's WWE show.

Starting on the front foot, The Prizefighter dominated the early moments of the match against Theory. However, Theory and Waller soon gained control when they began working on Orton. They continued the assault with frequent tags. At one point, Theory executed a rolling thunder dropkick, sending Owens to the floor, and Waller followed up with a lariat.

Upon being tagged in, the Viper orchestrated a comeback, executing his signature scoop power slams and a draping DDT on Waller. As he appeared poised to finish the match, Theory intervened and tagged himself in.

Owens, however, equalized the odds by intercepting Waller with a Stunner. Owens set up Theory for a pop-up powerbomb, ultimately leading to Orton's devastating RKO to secure victory.

Check out the RKO combo below:

After the bout, Logan Paul attacked Owens and Orton, attempting to use his brass knuckles. However, Orton seized the weapon, and The Social Media Megastar narrowly escaped. It will be intriguing to see how the dynamic among the three WWE superstars evolves on The Road to Wrestlemania.

