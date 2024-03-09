Rey Mysterio insulted as another popular star gets mocked on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw problems heat up between Legado del Fantasma and the Latino World Order.

The Road to WrestleMania 40 stopped in Dallas, Texas, for SmackDown tonight. After a video package on issues between the two factions plus the recent return of Rey Mysterio, cameras caught up with Dragon Lee backstage. He was stopped by Elektra Lopez, who said he looked "so cute," like a little Rey Mysterio.

Lopez mocked Dragon and declared that he would never be the next Rey Mysterio and that he was not the future of Lucha Libre. The rest of Legado del Fantasma - Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto then came in. The heels taunted Lee, and Escobar warned him that Mysterio and LWO were a thing of the past because the present and future were Legado del Fantasma.

The Boy Wonder jumped into Escobar's face, but Angel shoved him down and promised to take care of him in the ring. The former WWE NXT North American Champion ended up defeating Angel in singles action, as seen below.

Rey returned last week, four months after undergoing knee surgery, to help Carlito win a Street Fight over Escobar. The WWE Hall of Famer has not wrestled since dropping the United States Championship to Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

