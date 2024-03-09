WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 8, 2024): Stable leaders clash, female star attempts to stop physical assault on male performer!

Create
By Sportskeeda Desk | Last ModifiedMar 09, 2024 07:21 IST

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

07:21 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Bobby has the advantage early, but a Kross suplex puts him in control. He taunts to the crowd and gets a lot of boos. This leads to Bobby regaining control, however. He suplexes Kross and the two fight to the floor. Lashley throws Kross into the barrier and then attempts to slam Karrion into the ring post but Scarlett gets in the way and causes a distraction.

This allows Kross to slide free, nail Bobby, and then push him into the ring post as we go to break. 

07:19 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Back from break and we see more security backstage. From there, Bobby Lashley is in the ring preparing for a match, he is not joined by B-Fab nor The Street Profits. Next, Karrion Kross makes his way out with Scarlett by his side. Notably, Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering aren't by his side. That's unusual, could it change soon?

Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley

This one starts off with loud "Bobby" chants. Lashley takes advantage immediately. 

07:13 (IST)9 MAR 2024

That segment was so interesting. Could Naomi team up with Bayley? Could Belair and Naomi feud? It isn't clear, but it is great storytelling.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley makes his way out next. He'll be going one-on-one with Karrion Kross after the break!

07:11 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Bayley says she's been in the spot for so long because she can adapt. Bayley says she gave Damage CTRL everything to make it what it is and will do anything to end it.

From there, Naomi is shown watching and feeling bad. Bianca Belair shows up and asks why Naomi is feeling bad. Naomi says she knows what it's like when groups break up and fall apart. Bianca mentions the mess Bayley created and how she made everybody's life hell. Belair says Bayley made her bed, and she has to lay in it. Naomi seems unsure. I love the tension here.

07:09 (IST)9 MAR 2024

After the break, Corey Graves hypes up WWE World featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair for WrestleMania weekend. We then get a promotion for IYO SKY vs. Bayley, which leads to a video package hosted by Progressive. This then leads to Bayley being interviewed by Kayla Braxton.

She talks about losing her friends with Damage CTRL and Dakota, using their history to betray her. Kayla asks about critics who may feel Bayley had it coming. Bayley admits she did much of what she did for attention and to succeed, but most of it was for IYO and Dakota, and now she's paying the price.

07:01 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Backstage, eight security guards are shown outside Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' locker room. Nick Aldis is trying to keep control of their big segment tonight.

From there, we go to a commercial break.

07:01 (IST)9 MAR 2024

As Orton and Owens celebrate, Logan Paul jumps both from behind! He puts brass knucks on his hand and swings at Orton, but Randy stops him. Orton grabs the knucks and goes to swing at Logan, but Paul ducks and Orton nearly hits Kevin Owens! There is tension for a moment, but the two are cool as Logan runs off with A-Town Down Under.

07:00 (IST)9 MAR 2024

KO grabs Waller and pulls him up onto the apron. The Viper then hits the draping DDT! Orton is coiled and preps for the RKO. Theory distracts Orton, and Waller rolls Randy up for a two-count. Grayson levels Orton with a punch right after and tags Theory in. Kevin Owens comes in, and Waller eats a Stunner. Then Austin runs at Owens but gets tossed in the air as if for a pop-up powerbomb, but it is instead a double-team pop-up RKO! Wow! What a movie!

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton defeat A-Town Down Under via pinfall.

06:58 (IST)9 MAR 2024

As we return from the commercial break, Kevin is stuck in A-Town Down Under's corner. He attempts to fight out, but they're too much. Waller tags in and they hit a double suplex. Grayson then taunts Orton, doing The Viper is coiled bit. Owens counters an RKO and pushes Grayson into Theory. Kevin then tags Orton, who Waller just mocked.

Randy hits several big clotheslines and a snap powerslam! That never gets old. From there, he throws Grayson onto the apron and attempts a DDT, but Theory saves Waller. Kevin Owens then hits a running senton off of the apron onto Theory. Waller then knocks Owens over.

06:53 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Orton hits nine punches in the corner to Waller but jumps down and nails Austin with the 10th. From there, the duo tries to double-team Orton, but he fights them off and tags Kevin back in. Kevin Owens hits several clotheslines in the corner, but his Irish whip is countered. The theory then hits a rolling dropkick that knocks Owens out of the ring.

Grayson tags in and rolls to the ring, leveling Owens with a clothesline. A-Town Down Under, then stand tall as we go to break.

06:52 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Loud "KO" chants for Owens as he keeps control, hitting a big arm drag. He tells Waller on the apron that nobody likes him. Austin gets to his feet and backs Owens to the ropes. He hits him but gets leveled. Kevin then hits a running senton. Theory tags out to Waller immediately, who gets a lot of boos. 

Orton tags into a big pop, and he and Owens have an unusual chemistry. They seem fun together so far. 

06:49 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Back from break and WWE touts hitting over 100,000,000 subscribers on YouTube and passing 81 billion lifetime views. Impressive.

From there, Kevin Owens makes his entrance to big applause from the crowd. A-Town Down Under is ringside.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

This should be an interesting one. The bell rings, and Kevin Owens starts with Austin Theory.

06:44 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Randy stretches KSI out onto the Prime advertisement, takes a sip of the bottle in the ring, calls it very good, and then pours it all over KSI's crotch. That was a hilarious segment. We then go to break, but tag team action featuring The Viper is next!

06:42 (IST)9 MAR 2024

KSI goes from the crowd and joins Logan Paul in the ring. The two take a photo only for Randy Orton's music to interrupt, which gets a massive pop! Orton doesn't come out, however. Instead, he sneaks out from under the ring and goes for an RKO! Logan slides out of the ring, but KSI is left in the ring.

Orton then hits an RKO on KSI! Wow!

06:39 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Logan says his success isn't just his title, YouTube channel, podcast, five-star wrestling matches, or boxing. He says his success is WWE. The company keeps breaking records. Paul says he is the secret sauce and that business is booming. Logan says the WWE is in its prime. He then says he has a surprise, which leads to the Prime battle appearing on the mat.

Paul says he has partnered with WWE to have the company's first-ever mat advertisement for Prime, including at Premium Live Events. He then introduces boxer and social media influencer KSI!

06:37 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Logan Paul's music hits, and he's kicking SmackDown off! The United States Champion is looking dapper in a suit. Commentary questions his plans for WrestleMania.

Logan takes the mic and says Dallas is about to witness history, and he makes history. They try "what-ing" him, and he plays around with them. Paul says he's a conqueror and didn't come to WWE to participate. He came to take over. He calls himself the most viral athlete in the company. 

06:34 (IST)9 MAR 2024

SmackDown starts with the standard "Then. Now. Forever. Together." intro, followed by a video package highlighting The Rock & Roman Reigns' segment from last week and the story of The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. From there, we see video footage of The Rock arriving in a truck at the building earlier today. We also see Roman Reigns walking separately with Paul Heyman.

From there, we see Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, who confront Nick Aldis face-to-face. There is extra security tonight to keep things in line, ordered by the SmackDown General Manager. He demands peace, as evidenced by a video posted earlier today and recapped by Corey Graves. 

06:27 (IST)9 MAR 2024

Hey, everyone! Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below is what has been advertised for the show:

- Cody Rhode & Seth Rollins will confront Roman Reigns & The Rock.
- Logan Paul returns.
- A-Town Down Under vs. Randy Orton & Kevin Owens.
- Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross.
- And more!
