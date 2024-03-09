WWE SmackDown Live Results (March 8, 2024): Stable leaders clash, female star attempts to stop physical assault on male performer!

Bobby has the advantage early, but a Kross suplex puts him in control. He taunts to the crowd and gets a lot of boos. This leads to Bobby regaining control, however. He suplexes Kross and the two fight to the floor. Lashley throws Kross into the barrier and then attempts to slam Karrion into the ring post but Scarlett gets in the way and causes a distraction. This allows Kross to slide free, nail Bobby, and then push him into the ring post as we go to break.
