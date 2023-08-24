"Whatever Trish says, I'm doing" - 26-year-old rookie discusses getting fashion advice from Trish Stratus

WWE star Maxxine Dupri recently spoke about sharing the locker room with the legendary Trish Stratus

Dupri quickly rose up the ranks of the RAW roster to become one of the most exciting stars on the red brand. She joined forces with Chad Gable & Otis and even became a graduate of The Alpha Academy.

On a recent episode of Ring the Belle, Dupri mentioned that Trish was always full of great advice. She recalled the time she wore a fur coat to a SmackDown taping, and the Hall of Famer advised her to show more of her shoulder. Dupri claimed that she accepted whatever Stratus said, no questions asked.

"Yes, I mean, she's so sweet, she's so iconic. That's another one where it's like just so crazy. There was a SmackDown and I was wearing this fur coat and I came back and she was like, 'Next time like show a little shoulder.' Next week I'm like, 'Shoulders are out baby. Here I am.' Whatever Trish says, I'm doing." [From 6:45 to 7:04]

Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch at Payback

While Maxxine Dupri is a fan of Trish Stratus, another WWE star Becky Lynch does not share that sentiment.

The Man has been at odds with the legendary star for months. After a narrow loss to Trish at Night of Champions due to Zoey Stark, Becky has been on the warpath. She earned the rematch after defeating Zoey.

However, when she came face-to-face with Trish Stratus on RAW, Zoey once again interfered and brought chaos to the proceedings. WWE Official Adam Pearce made the decision that the two women will now settle their differences inside a Steel Cage at Payback next month.

