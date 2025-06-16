"WHATTTTTT" - WWE fans in disbelief as SmackDown superstars win Tag Team Titles in massive shocker

The WWE Universe is dumbfounded over a massive title change at tonight's AAA Triplemanía Regia III event. During the show, Angel and Berto secured a victory in a Four-Way tag team match to become the new AAA World Tag Team Champions.

Two months ago, World Wrestling Entertainment took the wrestling world by storm by announcing its acquisition of AAA, Mexico's leading Lucha Libre promotion. The purchase received a mixed response from fans on social media at the time.

At tonight's AAA Triplemanía Regia III show, WWE Superstars Angel and Berto defeated Nueva Generación Dinamita, The Nemeth Brothers, and Psycho Clown & Pagano to capture the AAA World Tag Team Championships. Many fans were legitimately shocked by the title change, as can be seen below:

Fans in shock over the title change (via X)

Triple H's comment on WWE acquiring AAA

Shortly after the Stamford-based promotion announced its purchase of AAA, Triple H shared his thoughts on the deal. Here's what he said during the post-show press conference at WrestleMania 41:

“I’m a big fan of lucha as a style. I think having all styles is incredibly valuable. Obviously, we have a particular one that we like to do with WWE, but that does not mean we’re looking to massively revamp anything. I’m looking to keep traditional Lucha Libre as traditional Lucha Libre within that world and just help it to grow, and help the athletes who grew up fans of it in those markets to realize their dream, just like we’re helping to do in the US." [H/T Fightful]

Many fans on X/Twitter are hoping to see Angel and Berto bring the titles to SmackDown and show them off on TV. The duo is on cloud nine after their massive victory and would love to have a lengthy reign with the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

