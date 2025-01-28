When Bray Wyatt picked up major victory in a historic WWE match at Royal Rumble

The WWE Universe lost Bray Wyatt in 2023, but fans have kept his name alive. The third-generation superstar will arguably do down as one of the most creative minds, but his in-ring work was also a highlight. Today marks a look back at when Wyatt won a historic match in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Eater of Worlds was responsible for several unique creative ideas. The Wyatt Family was Bray's first major creation, and today, we're reminded of his wrestling genius with the Wyatt Sicks. He created The Firefly Fun House and its residents, The Fiend and Uncle Howdy, plus custom championship belts. The two-time Universal Champion was also involved in eccentric matches, including cinematic concepts like The Wyatt Swamp Fight, The Firefly Inferno Match, The Firefly Fun House Match, House of Horrors, and Ultimate Deletion.

Trending

Wyatt's final storyline was with Bobby Lashley, but he battled LA Knight for his last real feud. The 2023 Royal Rumble featured the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, which saw The New Face of Fear beat The Megastar in around five minutes. As part of a reported $1 million sponsorship deal to plug the return of the soft drink brand's Pitch Black flavor, the match used backlighting to highlight Wyatt's unique face and body paint and other neon markings around the ring.

Knight and Wyatt fought to a platform after the match. Then Uncle Howdy appeared for a flying elbow to The Megastar to set off pyro explosions while Firefly Fun House characters looked on.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

The Pitch Black Match was Wyatt's first televised match since The Fiend's loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. This was also his final televised bout, as he passed away on August 24, 2023, from a heart attack at the age of 36.

Knight and Wyatt went on to work seven more non-television matches. Bray won three SmackDown dark matches, two of which were Street Fights. He also won two Pitch Black bouts at live events. Then, on February 25 and 26, he won the final two matches of his career: Lights Out Street Fights at WWE house shows.

LA Knight to make WWE Royal Rumble Match debut

LA Knight worked his first-ever Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in 2023, losing the Pitch Black match to Bray Wyatt. He later paid major tribute to Wyatt on WWE TV. Knight returned to the Rumble in 2024 but worked a Fatal Four Way with AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and the winner, then-Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

The Megastar will make his debut in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match this Saturday. Knight was the first superstar to declare his spot this year, announcing on January 3.

WWE has announced 15 of 30 Men's Royal Rumble match participants as of now. In addition to Knight, the following superstars are confirmed: John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Logan Paul.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback