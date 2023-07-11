When Edge revealed his frame of mind facing WWE legend at WrestleMania

WWE
By Joel Varughese
Modified Jul 11, 2023 00:15 IST
Edge is a 11-time WWE World Champion
Edge has been part of some iconic WWE matches over the years. At WrestleMania, too, he has an impressive resume, including legends such as Mick Foley, The Undertaker, John Cena, Chris Jericho and Randy Orton, to name a few.

Despite being still in his early days a singles superstar back in 2002, Edge faced Booker T in a undercard match at WrestleMania 18. The two legends shared their memories of the contest on The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore.

Recalling how they had forged a friendship after Booker T signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2001, the Hall of Famer asked how Edge was approached about the match:

"So, they came to me. They said, 'You and Booker. Mania.' I'm like, 'Hell yeah. I love working Booker, and to do it on that stage, are you kidding me?'" Edge said. "My hometown. Twelve years after being in the audience for WrestleMania 6. Yeah, because I know what you and I can do together." [1:16-1:35]
The Rated-R Superstar admitted to feeling disappointed that the contest was revolving around a "Japanese shampoo commercial" but he wasn't in a place to say no to it. Ultimately, Edge won the match, marking his first singles win on The Grandest Stage.

WWE legend later revealed that he would love to step into the ring with Edge today

Last year, Booker T opened up on potentially returning to the ring for a WWE match against The Rated-R Superstar. According to the Hall of Famer, if the story was good, then he would give it a go.

Booker T would be open to facing Edge at Wrestlemania 👀 https://t.co/19gvvNKc6X

While Edge got involved in a couple of high-profile storylines since his in-ring return to WWE in 2020, Booker T has mostly stayed away from the limelight. However, the six-time world champion made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He was ultimately eliminated from the match by Gunther.

