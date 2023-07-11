"When you get hungry & gotta open the show" - WWE Universe in splits after Seth Rollins' peculiar actions while interrupting Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins made a very interesting entrance on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion made his way out to interrupt Rhea Ripley's announcement with a plate of Buffalo wings.

WWE RAW opened with Finn Balor addressing what transpired at Money in the Bank, saying that the issues between himself and Rollins are unfinished because of Damian Priest. Rhea Ripley came out and asked Balor to take care of his issues with Priest backstage.

After Balor made his way to the back, Ripley announced that Dirty Dom would go one on one with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and that he would beat The Visionary for it. The claim didn't go down well with the champion, who interrupted Mami midway through her promo.

The World Heavyweight Champion came out to the ramp with a plate of Buffalo's finest chicken wings. He stood with the plate in hand and enjoyed a couple of bites while telling Ripley and Dominik to stop talking. The WWE Universe couldn't contain itself and took to Twitter to address Rollins' peculiar actions.

Was Rhea Ripley right about Dominik Mysterio beating Seth Rollins?

Last week, Dirty Dom faced Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE RAW. Rollins won that match via disqualification when Damian Priest got involved. Señor Money in the Bank teased a cash-in last week, but his plans were spoiled when Finn Balor came out and shoved Rollins into him.

Within an hour of the opening segment, The Visionary made his way to the ring to face Dominik Mysterio. Dominik got a head start when Rhea Ripley distracted Rollins during his entrance. The match didn't officially start because of Dominik's blindside attack at ringside.

A few minutes later, the WWE Universe saw the rest of The Judgment Day at ringside, beating down Seth Rollins. To the champion's relief, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made their way to the ring to make the save. The match between Rollins and Dominik was called off amidst the confusion while The Judgment Day retreated to the back.

Now, a six-man tag team match – Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins vs. Dominik, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest – was made official for the main event of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see the dynamics of The Judgment Day play out, given the rough start they had on the show.

